PS5 upgrade also for those who have downloaded the game for free with PlayStation Plus

As you may recall, those who downloaded Final Fantasy 7 Remake for free with PlayStation Plus could not access the free update to the PS5 version, let’s talk about the past because things are destined to change from this week.

Starting this week, anyone who has redeemed the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake with PlayStation Plus will be able to download the next-gen upgrade to the PS5 version for free, the latter presents various technical improvements and adds support for DualSense, so as to make the most of the possibilities offered by the new Sony console. However, the DLC dedicated to Yuffie is excluded from the update, the Episode Intermission Pack is now being sold with a 25% discount for a limited time only.

To recap: from this week the owners of a digital copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake downloaded for free with PlayStation Plus will be able to access the next-gen upgrade for PS5 with technical improvements and support for the DualSense controller, while the Episode Intermission DLC which includes Yuffi as a playable character will have to be purchased separately and is on sale for a few days at a discount of 25% on the PlayStation Store.

The remake of FF7 has recently arrived also on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, this is how Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade runs on PC in 4K