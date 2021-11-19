PS5 users prefer physical games to digital ones – Nerd4.life

Users PS5, based on data reported by Global Sales Data, they prefer physical games, generally, compared to digital ones, according to the findings in 23 countries covered by the survey by the market survey and analysis group.

This is a figure that appears to be somewhat in countertrend with the general trend of the videogame market, in which the advancement of sales in digital with respect to physical is constant and progressive, and in particular with respect to Xbox, as demonstrated recently also by the sales report for Call of Duty Vanguard and for the 90% were sold digitally on these platforms in the UK.

PS5 in digital versions and with optical reader

The numbers of Global Sales Data were presented during the GI Live: London conference and reported by GamesIndustry.biz in these hours.

These show how PS5 users continue to prefer games on physical media instead, apparently: in the 10 months under consideration, that is from November 2020 to August 2021, the analysis showed a steady majority of disc product sales compared to digital games. This is with regard to direct comparisons between triple A games by large publishers, mainly.

We talk about the 51% more copies on physical media versus digital, in principle. November 2020 was the only month in which digital downloads of full games surpassed retail sales, with 950,000 copies versus 840,000 in the countries surveyed, but after the first month on PS5, the opposite trend was always observed.

Among other things, it seems that the gap between physical and digital games has widened more and more, demonstrating how games on disc for PS5 are increasingly purchased than those in digital: by the end of August 2021, the relationship between games physical and digital era of 3 to 1.

According to Sam Naji of GSD, this apparently opposite trend to the general one of the market is explained by four factors, mainly: thehigh price of games for PS5, which now reaches 80 euros, pushes buyers to invest more willingly in the physical, which is linked to the second factor, namely the collecting of objects. The third factor is also linked to the sense of investment, since the physical support allows you to resell the game, or exchange or lend it.

Finally, the fourth element is linked to the relative novelty of PS5: digital purchases are usually referred to titles released longer on the market, in correspondence with the classic subsequent price drops, but since the Sony next gen console has only been available for a year, there has not yet been a large trend towards digital purchases with sales. In this regard, we remember in these days the launch of the Black Friday discounts on the PlayStation Store.