PS5 vs Xbox Series X | S in the Digital Foundry video – Nerd4.life

One week after its debut in stores, the editorial staff of Digital Foundry has released a new video comparing versions PS5, Xbox Series X and S from Battlefield 2042. The verdict is generally positive for all platforms, but there are some issues to report on the performance and stability side of the netcode.

Battlefield 2042 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X features a resolution Dynamic 4K, with drops up to 1800p for Sony’s flagship and to 2016p for that of Redmond. Series S instead aims at 1440p, but on average it settles on 1296p, with drops up to 1080p.

All three consoles run at 60fps and manage to maintain that value consistently in 64-player multiplayer modes, with occasional drops that are practically unnoticeable. In those of 128 players, the framerate can go down between 50 and 55fps in the presence of numerous players on the screen or, in general, in the most agitated situations. In itself this doesn’t compromise too much the experience, however Digital Foundry reports negative peaks in frame time, which in some cases can freeze the scene even for a few moments, a problem that apparently occurs more frequently on Xbox Series X. A this also adds to the much-hated rubber bending effect and various bugs that should be solved with the next patches scheduled by DICE.

If you care about performance, the solution suggested by Digital Foundry is to play with old-gen versions via backwards compatibility, which is possible on both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as Battlefield 2042 does not have the Smart Delivery feature. In this way it is possible to have a rock-solid 60fps, for the price of up to 64 players in all modes.