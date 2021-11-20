PS5 vs Xbox Series X | S in the Digital Foundry video – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry has released a new video analysis in which it compares versions PS5 and Xbox Series X and S from Elden Ring, with particular attention also to the differences between Quality and Performance modes. There is also an interesting surprise related to PS5.

According to their analyzes in the performance mode, PS5 and Xbox Series X feature dynamic resolution ranging from 1512p to 1800p, with a slight, almost imperceptible advantage for PS5 in certain situations. On the Xbox Series S the resolution instead fluctuates between 1792×1008 and 2560×1440. However, it is worth noting the absence of motion blur in the Performance mode for Series X | S.

Unfortunately, none of the three versions manages to keep 60 fps constant. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X fluctuate between 45 and 60fps depending on the situation, with the Microsoft console which, however, has on average more unstable performance. The framerate on Series S, on the other hand, fluctuates between 40 and 60fps.

There Quality mode instead it reaches 2160p on both Xbox Series X and PS5 and 1440p on Series, but with a framerate that unfortunately oscillates between 30 and 45 fps, so much so that Digital Foundry would have preferred it to be locked directly at 30fps to make it more consistent.

No next-gen version of Elden Ring therefore manages to hit a constant 60fps, but for PS5 players there is an interesting alternative. Starting the PS4 version of the app via backwards compatibility, the game manages to keep 60fps stable, but at the price of a worse resolution and graphics performance.

In any case, Digital Foundry is keen to point out (and we too) that being a beta the quality of the final game could be higher.

Elden Ring will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC from February 25. Staying on the subject, Bandai Namco predicts that the game will be able to sell 4 million copies within a month of launch.