PS5 will have a new awaited feature in 2022: there is the announcement of Sony

In the last months Sony has shown that it wants to strongly believe in the competitive gaming sector: the PlayStation house wanted to confirm its ambitions again, announcing a new feature coming to PS5.

Gamers love to challenge themselves with their DualSense controllers or alternative variants in the official competitions, which seems to be about to come integrated more easily even on PlayStation 5.

As reported by GameSpot, Jim Ryan, boss of PlayStation, has in fact officially announced its intention to implement a tournament mode on PS5, which plausibly should focus more on competitive gaming.

A particularly awaited novelty, given that last year Sony had even secured the exclusivity of the EVO tournament, the competition of fighting games. most followed in the world.

The announcement has arrived during CES 2022, the technological event from which the next-gen specifications of PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality headset, were announced.

Jim Ryan limited himself to mentioning the feature with a simple sentence, confirming however the intention of wanting to introduce this awaited feature on PS5 as early as 2022, to the delight of the most competitive fans.

Unfortunately, at the moment this is all we know about this new feature: Sony did not want to clarify how it will be structured and what it will specifically offer to interested players.

However, you can start to get an idea by analyzing some patents already registered: the house of PlayStation was in fact considering the possibility of using the trophies to manage the draws.

This feature would certainly justify the presence of the feature on the console, although it is, of course, to be carefully analyzed if it will be able to guarantee the right equilibrium for competitive matches.

A further patent also suggested the possibility of being able to place bets on tournaments, also in money, with prices determined by previous meetings.

Of course it is possible that the “tournaments»Definitive choose to do not use any of these ideas, which at the moment have only been patented: if further news or definitive confirmations arrive on what fans can expect, we will keep you promptly updated on our pages.