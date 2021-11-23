PS5 with 16-core CPU? The forbidden dream of Sony developers

The editorial staff of WIRED has recently been able to tell the genesis of PlayStation 5 through a rich interview with Mark Cerny, the mastermind behind Sony’s new gaming hardware.

Among the background revealed by the professional, we find the confirmation ofdevelopment team-centric approach adopted by Sony to shape the PlayStation 5. In the first stages of the console’s design, in fact, Mark Cerny had the opportunity to communicate with the software houses part of the PlayStation Studios, to ask the teams directly what their needs were in view of the next gen.

Well, among the requests made more frequently, says Cerny, an impressive one had also made its appearance 16-core CPU. A component that he would offer to the future PlayStation 5 a very considerable computational power, which however would have negatively affected the overall performance of the console. In fact, the engineer explains that a 16-core CPU would have involved one significant reduction of resources allocated to the GPU PS5: a choice that in a context that attaches great importance to the graphics sector would have been rather difficult to make. Faced with this explanation, concludes Cerny, all the Sony developers discarded the idea, which therefore did not find concreteness.

During a further interview, Mark Cerny discussed the importance of Ray Tracing, defining it as an epochal turning point for the videogame universe.