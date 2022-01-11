Tech

PS5, you can’t imagine what was the most downloaded game in December

PS5 it was one of the most desired consoles of 2021 without a doubt, but it wasn’t that easy for Sony to get it right sell as much as he hoped.

As well as the exclusive video games that, from Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart on, they have created a stock portfolio not bad considering the period.

And 2022 opens with exciting news, as Sony recently confirmed PlayStation VR 2, which it will be exclusive to PS5.

You can be content, in the meantime, to make your PS5 with LEGO, waiting for you to be able to buy more decently.

But what was the most downloaded video game of December 2021 on PS5? It is not what you are imagining. Not that other one, probably.

Anything Ratchet & Clank, neither Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and even less FIFA 22. No, the most downloaded game of December is one of the latest arrivals.

We refer to Among Us, the multiplayer title that has risen to prominence recently thanks to the push of the most important Twitch streamers.

As reported Kotaku, the title dominated on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The reason is that the purchase is made on the same store from the same account, but it is still a remarkable result.

Here she is overall ranking regarding December 2021:

PS4

  1. Among Us
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. GTA V
  4. Madden 22
  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  7. NBA 2K22
  8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  9. Minecraft
  10. FIFA 22

PS5

  1. Among Us
  2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  4. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  5. NBA 2K22
  6. Madden 22
  7. Battlefield 2042
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  9. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  10. It Takes Two

Considering that it is a title sold at approx € 5, but above all it originally came out in 2018, however, is a great success for Among Us.

Recently, the developers have updated the game by adding new features and content, making it even more palatable than it was before.

Among Us recently found himself also with some limited editions decidedly particular, one of which even costs € 90.

What were, however, the best video games of 2021 according to Metacritic? Here is another ranking for you.

Fan of Among Us? Here is the perfect gift that you shouldn’t miss!

