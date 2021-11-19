Pseudoscience even in clinics, shelters of the German No vax

Thus the new wave hits Germany hard: those who do not want to get vaccinated find a side in anthroposophical and homeopathic quackeries. However, they are also followed in some hospitals. Now Spiegel speaks of a “federation of imbeciles”

What is happening in Germany? Why is the current pandemic wave taking on such dire proportions? There are several data available which identify a number of competing factors. Let’s start with one that certainly has a fundamental weight: excluding the small states of Luxembourg and Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have the highest shares of unvaccinated people in all of Western Europe. What is worse, in a survey of over 3,000 unvaccinated Germans, it was found that 2 out of 3 have no intention of getting vaccinated, not even in the future; which led Der Spiegel to write about a “federation of idiots making sure that Germany is hit particularly hard by the fourth wave – far worse than other European nations”.

But who are the members of this federation? According to Der Spiegel, it is primarily an alliance between right-wing extremists, their political leaders and long-time vaccine opponents of conspiracy theorists. who reinforce their respective influence by relying on each other’s slogans.

However, there is another associated component, a component that is much more widespread in Germany than in other countries: the belief in the more established pseudoscientific therapies. As a mere example, it is worth mentioning the so-called anthroposophical medicine, a practice in which the Sicilian doctor Domenico Giannola firmly believed, who with it tried to remedy the Sars-CoV-2 infection of which he later died. Anthroposophical medicine was born and spread widely in Germany, even though the founder of anthroposophy – Rudolph Steiner – was Austrian by birth.; and even in a time of a pandemic, the poisonous nonsense it has propagated has played an important role in that country.

Below, I will report the elements that emerged in an investigation carried out by the Guardian.

In Germany, followers of the “spiritual scientist” and self-proclaimed clairvoyant Steiner argue that ginger lozenges and meteoritic iron homeopathic remedies (!) Are able to fight the Sars-CoV-2 virus or at least the disease it causes, so that some of these therapies have been administered to critically ill patients during the pandemic in Steiner hospitals such as the Havelhöhe clinic, one of 16 in Berlin that offers intensive care to Covid-19 patients under the supervision of the prestigious Charité University of Berlin. During the pandemic, the use of anthroposophic remedies on sedated Covid-19 patients in this clinic took place without the knowledge of the treated subjects, given that the Charité hospital, which has the task of distributing patients, stated that in most part of the cases could not ask the subjects where they preferred to be treated, and given that consent was not sought in the Steiner hospital in Havelhöhe, merely informing relatives about the methods used, without then reporting to anyone the lack of evidence of the effectiveness of these methods.

To get an idea of ​​these methods and the esoteric explanation that is found for their use, it is enough to see what was reported in July of the main journal of anthroposophical medicine, published in the world “anthroposophical capital” in Switzerland (Dornach, where the Goetheanum is located) . Nonsense in freedom, barely moderated by the fact that anthroposophical medicine is usually proposed as an integration; except then admit that as regards the effectiveness of what is proposed there is no evidence, as a spokesperson for Havelhöhe did, that such evidence is lacking and that there has not been enough time to conduct it. “But we have noticed that they are good for people,” he said referring to the treatment; the usual, ridiculous statement that is paired with an October 2020 interview in the anthroposophical magazine “Erziehungskunst”, in which the clinical director of Havelhöhe, Harald Matthes, boasted about the low death rate of patients in his facility, arousing the anger of the medical community in Berlin, which noted that the most serious cases are not admitted to that hospital.

Now, there are no fewer than ten Steiner hospitals in Germany, where anthroposophic remedies can be administered by law, without formal and certified efficacy tests by independent bodies. This pseudomedicine is just one of those widely spread in Germany, along with homeopathy and other minor forms of complementary and alternative therapies; and if on the whole two thirds of German patients rely on it, it is not difficult to imagine how radically contrasting beliefs with modern medicine can constitute the cognitive refuge of those who do not want to get vaccinated.