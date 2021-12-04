PSG, 5 ready to leave the club: how many opportunities for Juve, Inter and Milan | First page

The repair market is getting closer and closer and the big names in our league are ready to take advantage of every opportunity to reinforce their squads. Particular attention will be paid to the outgoing movements that will see the protagonist the PSG where several players are not included in Pochettino’s project and could decide to change shirts during the current season at discount prices. One name above all is that of Mauro Icardi: the Argentinian striker has been liked by Juventus and Rome for some time and he would welcome a return to Italy.

Listen to “Psg, 5 ready to leave the club: how many chances for Juve, Inter and Milan” on Spreaker.

HOW MANY OCCASIONS- The name of Rafinha also stands out in the PSG list, probed last summer by Milan. The Brazilian could also go away with the formula of the loan with a right of redemption. Kurzawa, Kehrer and Paredes. The latter, approached several times by both Inter and Juve, is not finding much space in this start of the season and is evaluating with his entourage the possibility of a change of scenery despite an offer to renew the contract arrived in recent days. by Leonardo.