PSG: A clash breaks out with Neymar, Sergio Ramos intervenes
Football – PSG
PSG: A clash breaks out with Neymar, Sergio Ramos intervenes
Posted on September 8, 2022 at 09:45 by Arthur Montagne
Although he is making a stratospheric start to the season, Neymar would be frustrated by his internal situation, especially in the face of the new weight gained in the locker room by Kylian Mbappé. And this frustration would be felt in the behavior of the Brazilian who would have visibly been calmed down in training by Sergio Ramos.
Since the start of the season, Neymar is untenable. Exceptional, the Brazilian has already scored 9 goals and delivered 7 assists in 8 matches. Very impressive statistics which clearly make him the key player at the start of the season in PSG. And yet, behind the scenes, not everything would go smoothly. Especially with Kylian Mbappé.
PSG: Mbappé and Neymar at the heart of a new controversy? The answer https://t.co/bvAOiqvAYe pic.twitter.com/Dzy0b1jDxW
— le10sport (@le10sport) September 7, 2022
Internal tensions?
In effect, Neymar would be frustrated with the situation that saw Kylian Mbappe take on great importance since his contract extension at the end of last season. His return to form is therefore perhaps a way for the Brazilian to remind his management that the Brazilian is still a very great player, essential for the PSG..
Ramos forced to intervene to calm Neymar
However, Neymar would also express his frustration in another way. Indeed, according to information from THE TEAM, a fortnight ago, the Brazilian allegedly attacked a young teammate in a somewhat virulent way during a harmless exercise in training. Very lifted, Neymar even had to be calmed down by Sergio Ramos. Proof that tensions exist internally.
Related Articles
- PSG: Mbappé is already calling for a big change internally
- PSG: Mbappé and Neymar at the heart of a new controversy? The answer