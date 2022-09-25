PSG: a condition set for the extension of Messi

The leaders of PSG could offer an extension to Lionel Messi in the coming months, so that he ends his career under the tunic of the capital club. The condition for the contract offer to be passed on to him would be that the Argentinian performs well at the World Cup. Given its current form, it looks good.

According to the information collected by the Mundo Deportivo, the leaders of PSG are delighted with the services provided by Lionel Messi this season. The Parisian decision-makers would intend to offer him a new XXL contract, provided that he achieves a big World Cup. Luis Campos would like to keep the Ballon d’Or until he hangs up his crampons. But he should still evolve a few years at the highest level, when he is 35 years old.

Argentina are the big favorites in their group

The Albiceleste will face Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, in the group stage, which suggests that they have a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages. The striker appears in very good shape this early fall: he notably scored twice against Honduras with his selection (3-0), including a superb lob from twenty meters, without control.

As a reminder, the media also claimed that Joan Laporta kept in mind to bring Lionel Messi back to Barça next summer. The Catalan president reportedly exchanged messages with the former Blaugrana star recently. And Catalan finances, boosted by the famous levers, could this time make it possible to validate his return.

This season, Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals and delivered 7 assists in 8 games. The Rosarino also scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist in 2 appearances in the Champions League. The player obviously intends to take his revenge, while France Soccer didn’t include him in their 30-man list for the Ballon d’Or.