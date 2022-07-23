PSG: A Galtier striker challenges Messi

Football – PSG

Posted on July 23 at 6:45 p.m.



After two seasons on loan from RC Lens, Arnaud Kalimuendo returned to PSG where he discovered a certain Lionel Messi with whom he had never played. And the young Parisian striker does not hide his joy at being able to rub shoulders with the former star of FC Barcelona.

This summer, the PSG picked up some players on loan last summer. This is the case of Arnaud Kalimuendo who is coming out of two good seasons at RC Lens. The young striker, trained in Paris, discovers some new teammates during the summer tour in Japan. In particular a certain Lionel Messi. The opportunity to perfect the automatisms with the other attackers.

Kalimuendo is gaining momentum with PSG

” I found my sense of the game, my sense of goal, even if it is only the preparation. It’s always important to make a good one. I just came back from a 2-year loan, it’s always important to find the automatisms “, he assures the microphone of PSGTV before giving his first impressions of playing with Lionel Messi.

“Playing with Messi is so easy”