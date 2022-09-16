PSG: a member of the Messi-Neymar trio

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris turns everything upside down for Skriniar

It is in the shoes of the favorite that PSG will travel to Décines to face OL on Sunday at the end of the 8th day of Ligue 1 (8:45 p.m.). However, doubts were born after two rather poorly controlled successes in front of Stade Brestois and Maccabi Haifa.

According to L’Équipe, a change of system could soon emerge in Christophe Galtier’s head with the implicit sacrifice of an element of the “MNM”! “But which of the three? asks The Team. Until now, this scenario was not considered by Galtier. The technician wants to find a formula by integrating his three cadors, because he judges their unique qualities to rock the meetings. In this sense, Wednesday evening proves him right. But it was Maccabi opposite…”

In the current workforce, the sports daily recalls that the alternatives are called Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike and Carlos Soler. None have the explosiveness of Mbappé, nor the vista of Messi nor the magic ball at the foot of Neymar.