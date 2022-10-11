PSG: After his injury, a close friend of Messi delivers a big message
Published on October 11, 2022 at 08:30
After an excellent start to the season, Lionel Messi was hampered by an injury which occurred last Wednesday against Benfica. The Argentinian will not recover in time and will therefore miss the return match against the Lisbon club in the Champions League. For his part, Nicolas Otamendi is not worried about the state of his compatriot a few weeks before the World Cup.
In great shape this season, Lionel Messi may have pulled the strings a little too much. The Argentinian has chained the matches in recent weeks, which certainly caused his calf injury which occurred during the first leg against Benfica last Wednesday. The Pulga hoped to be recovered in time to be available for the return. But in the end, Lionel Messi was forced to forfeit as announced by the PSG in his medical point.
“It’s a big loss for them”
For Nicolas OtamendiArgentinian international Benficait is a big loss for the PSG. ” Messi’s package? It’s a big loss for them. Obviously, for us, it’s something that doesn’t change the way we think and play. We came with the desire to win and to leave with the three points which are important. We will always be focused. The Champions League is a different competition and playing against teams like PSG is an extra motivation. We want tomorrow to be a good game and we want to win announced the 34-year-old defender at a press conference.
“I spoke to Messi to see how he felt. (…) I do not worry “
Nicholas Otamendi then confessed to having exchanged with Lionel Messi after his injury, and the Argentinian international is not worried a few weeks before the World Cup: ” As a teammate, after the game I spoke to Messi to see how he was feeling, like I do with everyone. I’m not worried about his absence because we know how important he is for the Argentina national team. He had an overload because of his sequence of matches since the start of the season. ” Nevertheless, Nicolas Otamendi can consider himself lucky since he will not face his teammate in selection. Christophe Galtier, he will have to do without the services of Lionel Messi.