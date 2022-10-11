Football – PSG

PSG: After his injury, a close friend of Messi delivers a big message

Published on October 11, 2022 at 08:30



After an excellent start to the season, Lionel Messi was hampered by an injury which occurred last Wednesday against Benfica. The Argentinian will not recover in time and will therefore miss the return match against the Lisbon club in the Champions League. For his part, Nicolas Otamendi is not worried about the state of his compatriot a few weeks before the World Cup.

In great shape this season, Lionel Messi may have pulled the strings a little too much. The Argentinian has chained the matches in recent weeks, which certainly caused his calf injury which occurred during the first leg against Benfica last Wednesday. The Pulga hoped to be recovered in time to be available for the return. But in the end, Lionel Messi was forced to forfeit as announced by the PSG in his medical point.

Mercato – PSG: The conditions are set for Messi’s return to Barça https://t.co/k1mpGi8BQi pic.twitter.com/WTA1F69nUX — le10sport (@le10sport) October 10, 2022

“It’s a big loss for them”

For Nicolas OtamendiArgentinian international Benficait is a big loss for the PSG. ” Messi’s package? It’s a big loss for them. Obviously, for us, it’s something that doesn’t change the way we think and play. We came with the desire to win and to leave with the three points which are important. We will always be focused. The Champions League is a different competition and playing against teams like PSG is an extra motivation. We want tomorrow to be a good game and we want to win announced the 34-year-old defender at a press conference.

“I spoke to Messi to see how he felt. (…) I do not worry “