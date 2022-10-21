Football – PSG

PSG: After the Ballon d’Or, Neymar cries foul!

Published on October 20, 2022 at 03:45



This year, the awarding of the Ballon d’Or suffered no challenge. First-time winner Karim Benzema was the heavy favorite and his victory was undisputed by anyone. On the other hand, like every year, certain positions are debated like that of Vinicius Junior.

For the first time in 24 years, a Frenchman has won the Ballon d’Or. In effect, Karim Benzema ended a very long shortage and joined Raymond Kopa, Michael Platini, Jean Pierre Papin as well as Zinedine Zidane in the Pantheon of tricolors having won the most prestigious of individual awards.

Benzema largely winner

A success which, moreover, does not suffer from any dispute since Karim Benzema was the big favorite thanks to his magnificent season. On the other hand, his teammates real Madrid are less well off, like Thibaut Courtois. Seventh, the Belgian goalkeeper had not hesitated to rant, believing that he deserved to be higher in the classification.

Benzema merecido 👏🏽👏🏽 is cracking!! Agora o Vini jr estar em 8 não dá 😂😂😂😂 Minimum between bones 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022

Neymar is surprised for Vinicius