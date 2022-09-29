PSG: After the controversy, Neymar steps up to the plate for Vinicius Jr

Football – PSG

After the controversy, Neymar steps up for Vinicius Jr

Posted on September 29, 2022 at 07:10 by Pierrick Levallet



For several weeks now, Vinicius Jr has been talked about, but not in the best way. The Brazilian has drawn some criticism for his defiant attitude on the pitch. The captain of RCD Mallorca had notably called the Real Madrid player to order. Neymar therefore intervened to defend his compatriot.

Those last weeks, Vinicius Jr particularly talked about. The twirling Brazilian winger has attracted some criticism because of his attitude considered provocative by some on the ground. Before’Atlético de Madrid or comments from Pedro Bravothe 22-year-old had notably annoyed the RCD Mallorca on September 11, during the landslide victory of the real Madrid (4-1).

Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr is still clashed https://t.co/cMQvDgnBRv pic.twitter.com/I3iEMdPIV4 — le10sport (@le10sport) September 27, 2022

Mallorca charge Vinicius Jr

In an interview given to Diario de Mallorca Antonio Raíllo had then decided on the case Vinicius Jr. ” Vinicius lacks a lot of respect on the pitch. He can dance, but he must not be rude. He must not insult or belittle his professional colleagues, especially when he is called provocative, he uses the joker of racism explained the captain of the RCD Mallorca.

Neymar steps in to defend Vinicius Jr