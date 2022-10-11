Football – PSG

PSG: After their experience with Suarez, Messi and Neymar would be disappointed by Mbappé

Published on October 11, 2022



The relationship between the three big stars of Paris Saint-Germain could well be a problem. Catapulted headliner of the project, Kylian Mbappé seems to overshadow Neymar and on the side of Lionel Messi, we do not seem to have built a real relationship yet, on and off the field.

While a few months ago everyone was ecstatic about its extension, Kylian Mbappe seems to annoy a lot of people PSG. This is particularly the case of Neymar ! The relationship between the two players has undeniably deteriorated in recent months, as evidenced by the various episodes that have occurred, with in particular the penaltygate at the start of the season. And it only seems to be the beginning of a long war…

We loved each other so much

Asked about his relationship with Neymar at the beginning of September, Kylian Mbappé had had rather strange words, speaking of hectic relationships. ” We always had a relationship based on respect but we always had colder times, sometimes warmer ” had dropped the number 7 of the PSG. ” Sometimes we’re best friends and sometimes we talk less “. On his side, Neymar also seemed to have some annoyed reactions when asked about his relationship with Mbappe.

Messi would be on the side of Neymar

However, we must not believe that this story boils down to a simple duel between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A third actor seems to play a major role and it is obviously Lionel Messi, reputed to be very close to the Brazilian. According to information from MARCA he would likely have sided with his former teammate at FC Barcelona, after a clash in the locker room during which his vision on Mbappe seems to have changed. Undoubtedly a weight support for Neymar and the separation is visible on the ground since Mbappe did not make a single decisive pass to his two friends in the PSG.

No, Mbappé is not Luis Suarez