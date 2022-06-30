PSG also wants to part ways with Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

The revolution is definitely launched! Author of a disappointing 2021-2022 season despite the title of champion of France, Paris Saint-Germain intends to take advantage of the summer transfer window to reform the whole club. If Leonardo has already packed up, in favor of Luis Campos inducted sports adviser, Mauricio Pochettino is, too, more than ever on the start. To succeed him, it is therefore Christophe Galtier who should, barring a huge reversal of the situation, take his place on the bench of the Parisian team.

Determined to rebuild its organization chart in depth, the Parisian management seems, moreover, determined to build a completely different workforce for the coming year. With this in mind, the Rouge-et-Bleu have just formalized the arrival of Vitinha from FC Porto. On the departure side, Angel Di Maria, who has reached the end of his contract, has left the capital. And others could follow. “Perhaps we should also change our slogan… Dream Bigger (dream bigger) is good, but today we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, c ‘is the end of the sequins’warned, in this sense, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

After Neymar and Kimpembe, Messi pushed towards the exit?

A speech that seems to take a little more weight in recent hours. Placed on the transfer list, Neymar, targeted by Juve or AC Milan, could thus sail towards new horizons in the coming weeks. For his part, Presnel Kimpembe could also take the door. According to our information, PSG would even be ready to accept an offer of 50 M€ for the French defender, 26 years old and under contract until 2024.

Two potential departures and a new bomb arrived, this Thursday evening, from Argentina. Indeed, according to information from Pedro Morata, journalist for the COPE, the champion of France would aim in addition to the Brazilian and the French, to sell … Lionel Messi! Overall disappointing for his first season in the Parisian jersey (11 goals, 15 assists in all competitions), the seven-time Ballon d’Or would therefore also be invited to start. Information to be taken with a grain of salt since The Parisianindicated for his part that the Pulga was among the six untouchable players in the minds of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier.