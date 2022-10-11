Football – PSG

PSG: An incredible accusation is dropped on Lionel Messi

Published on October 11, 2022 at 05:15



Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Jerzy Dudek remembered some Clasico he was able to play against FC Barcelona. And the Pole then revealed a little-known facet of Lionel Messi. Indeed, behind the calm character of the current PSG player, Messi would hide his game well to provoke his opponents.

In recent years, the duels between the FC Barcelona and the real Madrid have regularly been the scene of great tension between the players of each camp. Meringue side, Sergio Ramos or Pepe were often at the origin of these scuffles. But at the Blaugrana, we also provoked, Lionel Messi the first obviously.

Mercato – PSG: Great news for the future of Luis Campos https://t.co/IpuT7JxdUr pic.twitter.com/ERVLPaOfIC — le10sport (@le10sport) October 10, 2022

“Messi provoked a lot”

In remarks given to brand , jerzy dudek thus returned to certain Clasico. The former guardian real Madrid explained in particular: Messi provoked a lot, as did FC Barcelona and Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you “.

“I saw and heard Messi say rude words”