PSG: An incredible coup with Cristiano Ronaldo imagined by Qatar, the transfer price is fixed

While Cristiano Ronaldo has desires elsewhere, Qatar would monitor his situation at Manchester United, as well as Chelsea. For their part, the Red Devils now seem willing to let their star go, and the transfer price would be fixed, as would the wage demands of the CR7 clan…

The story between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United is well on its way to ending, again. A year after his return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese would be frustrated with the last season achieved by his team and would like to pack up to play in the Champions League at another club. Several avenues have already been mentioned for the five-time Ballon d’Or, although the suitors are being cautious with the 37-year-old striker. In recent hours, the heart rate Barcelona and chelsea were mentioned among the possible destinations for cristiano Ronaldobut the PSG would also keep an eye on this file according to 90min whereas Manchester United is now open to offers.

For CR7, it’s 18M€

Until now reluctant to let their star go, the Red Devils would now be aware that it will be very difficult for them to retain the former striker of the Real Madrid against his will. According The Sun , Manchester United is ready to give in cristiano Ronaldo, and this as quickly as possible in order to avoid a long battle with the Portuguese. Eager to keep his player, Erik Ten Hag would also have made up his mind by accepting the decision of his management. A…

