“PSG and Chelsea? People say he’s lucky, but nothing like that.”

2022-04-25

Pep also referred to the casualties that Manchester City has for this Tuesday’s match that starts with one of the most exciting rounds of the Champions League.

The Spanish coach commented on various topics, Vinicius, Benzema and also on the white team’s constant comebacks in European competition.

Pep Guardiola spoke this Monday at a press conference before facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

For Guardiola, if his team wins and doesn’t play well, does it serve him? What do you think in this debate?

“I have no opinion in this debate.”

On the feeling that now top players like Haaland prefer to come to City

“I have no idea”.

Differences between the Madrid of Zidane and Ancelotti

“Eliminatory with details they decided. No one was very superior. Elimination of details. What I’ve seen of Madrid lately I’ve seen players uneven… what I like the most is that, in difficulty, you see players who raise their finger and say here I am. If things go well things flow and they take a step forward, if things go wrong they take two steps forward. The ball does not burn them. They lose the ball and players like Modric, Benzema, Carvajal, Alaba want the ball”.

Positive balance with Madrid

“I have won and I have lost. When you play so many times is what happens. Madrid’s talent is fought with more talent but I don’t feel special because I have won or lost more or less. This belongs to the footballers there is no more”.

If as a Barcelona player it is very important to eliminate Madrid

“Do not. I’ll just try to play a good game to eliminate Madrid”.

How do you analyze what Madrid have achieved against PSG and Chelsea?

“It is not a matter of luck or chance, there is nothing like that. They have a high level. The people who say they are lucky, nothing of that”.

Do you think that your mission in Manchester will not be fulfilled until you win the Champions League?

“As long as I continue to be a coach, and I speak for myself personally, I will never have a mission accomplished as there is always a new goal to accomplish. We, with the club, make decisions together. People will say if they have been good, bad, mission accomplished or not. You can decide this for yourself, no problem”.

How do the injured people paint the cases of Walker and Stones?

“They are doubt. They have not played or trained in recent days. We will speak with them to know how they feel, we will see today’s training and we will decide”.

Vinicius’ impact

“At this age and when you are totally settled in a club like Real Madrid… it speaks for itself. At Real Madrid, and we try to be like that too, you don’t play for your name or your brand. You play because you deserve it and you’ve earned it. This is the culture that they have and that we want to establish. We are learning and growing in this, learning and trying to apply it every day. I come from Barcelona, ​​a place where you could feel this. Ever since I was a ball boy… you knew you had to win every game. And we want to establish this in City”.