PSG and Keylor Navas will separate their paths, 3 options

















Keylor Navas’ stage at PSG seems to be coming to an end. The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Parc des Princes last summer has been an internal struggle for the Parisian goal that is not being beneficial for either party. Al-Khelaifi needs a solution and it seems that the sacrificed will be the former Real Madrid player.

Another setback for Keylor Navas who once again suffers a situation identical to the one he experienced at Real Madrid when in the summer of 2018 Florentino Pérez signed Thibaut Courtois and that caused the departure of the Costa Rican to PSG just a year later. But the ‘tico’ is a great goalkeeper and for this reason there are several teams that have been interested in the situation of the 33-year-old PSG goalkeeper, as published Sport: Seville, Juventus and Newcastle.

Seville

Julen Lopetegui’s team forming a list of goalkeepers in which they are interested due to the fear that Sevilla fans have that this summer their goalkeeperBounou, end up leaving the Sánchez Pizjuan. Manchester United is one of the teams that sounds the loudest to take over the Moroccan, the English media report and if this happens, the Andalusians will need another goalkeeper.

Juventus of Turin

Allegri’s team is looking for a second goalkeeper to compete head-to-head with Szczesny. Since Buffón’s departure, precisely to PSG, the Pole has become the owner and lord of Juventus’s goal, but Massimiliano wants to rebuild a team that this year has not measured up and wants to start with the goal. For this reason, he wants to bring in another strong man who is capable of snatching the goal from the former Arsenal player.

newcastle

Bin Salmán’s project wants to grow even more. The investment made in January with signings such as Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, in addition to coach Eddie Howe, have helped him get out of the relegation zone and into a comfortable area of ​​the table, but the Sheikh wants plus and he is already preparing new additions for the summer, among them, is Keylor Navas, who seems to be willing to leave the Parc des Princes.

Thus, there are 3 alternatives that are open to Keylor Navas today, but they will surely end up being more. It will be the ‘tico’ who will have the last word on his future.