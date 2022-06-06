PSG: Angel Di Maria responds to Neymar’s tackle!

Football – PSG

Published on June 6, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. by The editorial staff updated on June 6, 2022 at 11:21 p.m.

After Argentina’s victory in the Finalissima against Italy, Neymar made fun of the Albiceleste players and their celebration by asking if they had won the World Cup. Asked about the subject, Angel Di Maria did not blame his former teammate at PSG.

Even when they are not PSG, they continue to be talked about. Currently in selection Angel Di Maria and Neymar experience distinct successes with their respective countries. The first won the Finalissima against Italy as the second continues to edge closer to the goalscoring record of Pele. But last week, future ex-teammates at PSG were bound by a salty statement. After Argentina’s success, Neymar didn’t hesitate to poke fun at their celebration: They won the World Cup? “. A piquant phrase welcomed by all of Argentina. Including Angel Di Mariascorer during this victory, who was questioned on the subject…

🇯🇵0⃣🆚1⃣🇧🇷New success for Brazil from @marquinhos_m5 and @neymarjr who won 1-0 against Japan this Monday, in a friendly match.⚽️ @neymarjr scorer!#JAPBRE — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) June 6, 2022

“It’s normal, he likes all these things”