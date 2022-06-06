PSG: Angel Di Maria responds to Neymar’s tackle!
Football – PSG
After Argentina’s victory in the Finalissima against Italy, Neymar made fun of the Albiceleste players and their celebration by asking if they had won the World Cup. Asked about the subject, Angel Di Maria did not blame his former teammate at PSG.
Even when they are not PSG, they continue to be talked about. Currently in selection Angel Di Maria and Neymar experience distinct successes with their respective countries. The first won the Finalissima against Italy as the second continues to edge closer to the goalscoring record of Pele. But last week, future ex-teammates at PSG were bound by a salty statement. After Argentina’s success, Neymar didn’t hesitate to poke fun at their celebration: They won the World Cup? “. A piquant phrase welcomed by all of Argentina. Including Angel Di Mariascorer during this victory, who was questioned on the subject…
“It’s normal, he likes all these things”
” It’s both ways. I think it’s something they did in Brazil more than anything and he commented there (on the Instagram account @futeousadia). It’s normal, he likes all these things. We laughed, I have a very good relationship with him. Now we don’t talk to each other anymore, but we’ll meet again sooner or later “said the Argentinian international in an interview with TyC Sports. Visibly, Sun maria does not seem resentful towards his former teammate at PSG. ” (Leandro) Paredes and Messi have to come back and there will surely be something to talk about. With Richarlison, it also happened. They like the show, we are calm. Winning with the senior national team is more than important, regardless of the Cup. Maybe others don’t experience it that way, but Argentinians do and that’s why they celebrate it that way. “, congratulates himself El Fideodelighted to have won on English soil: ” Every Argentinian wants to win in England, it was incredible, impressive, we were surprised. It was an unforgettable final, they go out of their way to see the Argentina national team “. As he leaves the PSG this summer, Angel Di Maria should not be bothered by the press on this subject. In contrast, Leandro Paredes and especially Lionel Messi will surely pass on the grill to respond to this declaration of Neymar.
