PSG: Announced in Barcelona, ​​​​Lionel Messi addresses a spade at Barça

Posted on October 13, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.

At the end of the contract on June 30 with PSG, Lionel Messi would appear on the shelves of FC Barcelona, ​​who would dream of completing his transfer for 0€. While his name is announced on the Barça side, the Pulga has not been kind to his former team on social networks. Indeed, Leo Messi liked a post from his Argentine compatriot Lautaro Martinez, which illustrates the good performance of Inter against Barça.

In the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi left the FC Barcelona and committed to the PSG without transfer fee. At the end of the contract on June 30 with the Parisian club, the Pulga could do the reverse under the same conditions.

Barça want to repatriate Lionel Messi

Indeed, the FC Barcelona would like to take advantage of the contractual situation of Lionel Messi to complete his free and free transfer in the summer of 2023. Focused on the PSG and the Cup of World With l’Argentina for the moment, the Argentine veteran has dropped a small tackle at the Barca.

Lionel Messi liked a post by Lautaro Martinez after Barça-Inter

While theInter (7 points) almost validated his ticket for the round of 16 of the Champions League facing FC Barcelona (4 points) this Wednesday evening (3-3), Lautaro Martinez posted a photo that illustrates the joy of Nerazzurri on his account instagram. And despite its connection with the Barca, Leo Messi liked the post of his Argentine compatriot. It remains to be seen whether the club led by Xavi – who is no longer in control of his destiny in C1 – will be upset by the gesture of his former captain and number 10.

