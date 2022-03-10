PSG, another failure of a soulless project

PARIS — Another failure in the history of Paris Saint-Germain, Qatar version. The team that has the best squad in the world, with the most expensive, once again demonstrated that the checkbook does not allow you to buy the soul and perished before the thrust of Real Madrid’s history.

An error by Gianluigi Donnarumma was enough for the players of the French team to look at the precipice and end up falling down in the grip of fear. As in 2017 against Barcelona, ​​the French team lacked leadership, despite having players of the stature of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé.

The elimination in the round of 16 once again shows that Qatar’s drive does not penetrate the field. And it leaves the door open to a chaotic situation, with a coach, Mauricio Pochettino, more questioned than ever and with a star, Mbappé, who must ask himself if it is worth continuing in a team without a soul.

The failure is stratospheric. The team, reinforced by the arrival of a Messi and his seven Ballon d’Ors, of a Sergio Ramos and his unquestionable leadership, stumbled on the same stone, the lack of winning spirit.

PSG will have the consolation of thinking that it was close, that in the aggregate of the tie it was superior to Madrid and that it deserved better luck. But all this will not hide that the team was diluted when fate placed him in front of a challenge.

All eyes will point directly to the bench. Pochettino, much questioned until now, will have to find words to explain his decisions.

Especially two, the goal and the changes. The Argentine coach opted for Donnarumma between the sticks, instead of an experienced Keylor Navas, who is seeing how, despite his good performances, he is removed from the starting lineup.

THE DONNARUMMA ERROR

The Costa Rican, until now silent in his complaints, has begun to raise his voice in recent weeks. Donnarumma made a mistake in Benzema’s first goal, a situation that gave life to a Real Madrid team that, until then, had been on assisted breathing.

The Italian goal had already left some sign of nervousness that was transmitted to a shaky defense.

With the duel balanced, Pochettino was obstinate in not making changes, despite the fact that his team was split in two, with a missing Neymar. The Brazilian, who has just overcome two and a half months of absence due to injury, is clearly out of rhythm, but his status remains high and the coach had no nerves to get him off the pitch.

Messi is also untouchable, despite the fact that at 35 years old he hardly contributes in pressure and that was just what PSG needed in the face of Real Madrid’s push.

The coach was unable to instil strength into the team and will have to be held accountable for it.

His future was already uncertain. He was hung up on the team winning the Champions League, although in recent weeks there had been a slight improvement in the game that allowed him to dream of better times.

The shipwreck at the Bernabéu places him with almost no options for continuity. He will win the league, because he already has a big lead, but it will not be enough to justify the star roster that the Qataris have put in his hands.

The team is headed for the worst season since the arrival of the Qataris, because they are also eliminated in the Coupe de France. All this, with a sword of Damocles over their heads, since the name of Zinedine Zidane has been around the Parc des Princes for months.

Pochettino can pay just as Laurent Blanc, Unai Emeri and Thomas Tuchel did before.

ALLOCATION OF BLAME

But this new failure also questions the owners. Beyond the coach, the team shows that it lacks real planning and that more than a round squad resembles a popularity contest.

Mbappé stands out from all this. The attacker was once again the best of his team, like three weeks ago in the Parc des Princes.

But the elimination, the lack of a clear sports policy, may indicate that his future is not next to the Seine.

Three and a half months after his contract with PSG expires, he will have to turn his cards upside down. The team, without big projects in the immediate future, will begin to think about the future and Mbappé will have to decide where he wants his.

Last summer he made it clear that his heart was in Real Madrid. Hissed at the Bernabéu during the first half, he must have thought that winning the Champions League is more difficult with such a demanding crowd than with the one he has in his own stadium.