Entertainment

PSG are monitoring a Villarreal striker

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Paris Saint-Germain would already be looking for a possible attacking reinforcement. With the departure of Angel Di Maria and that desired by Neymar Jr, Luis Campos would like to look into the case of a winger from Villarreal.

As expected, Villarreal are in danger of being looted this summer. The Yellow Submarine had a high-flying season by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League after defeating Juventus Turin and Bayern Munich. Luis Campos, future new sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain would have observed this course with insistence. The Portuguese leader has asked for detailed reports on an Unai Emery executive, according to mark.

This attacker is called Arnaut Danjuma. A name that meant almost nothing to anyone before this year. Now, the Dutch international has created a good reputation. Six goals in C1 accompanied by an unfailing determination in La Liga. A quick and effective dribbler on his defensive withdrawal. The profile that Campos would like to bring back to his coach next season. His release clause would be estimated at 45 million euros, an affordable amount.

For the time being, it would only be a trend without a direct approach to the player or his Iberian team. The Spanish media specifies that it would take a departure of Neymar Jr to definitively activate the file. That of Angel Di Maria does not allow Danjuma to obtain the desired playing time. The “DS” of PSG places its pawns well for this transfer window.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt makes serious accusations against Angelina Jolie

40 seconds ago

Ivy Queen reappears on social networks

8 mins ago

The special connection between Ewan McGregor and one of the characters of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

10 mins ago

Foo Fighters will pay tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button