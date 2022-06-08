PSG are monitoring a Villarreal striker
Paris Saint-Germain would already be looking for a possible attacking reinforcement. With the departure of Angel Di Maria and that desired by Neymar Jr, Luis Campos would like to look into the case of a winger from Villarreal.
As expected, Villarreal are in danger of being looted this summer. The Yellow Submarine had a high-flying season by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League after defeating Juventus Turin and Bayern Munich. Luis Campos, future new sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain would have observed this course with insistence. The Portuguese leader has asked for detailed reports on an Unai Emery executive, according to mark.
This attacker is called Arnaut Danjuma. A name that meant almost nothing to anyone before this year. Now, the Dutch international has created a good reputation. Six goals in C1 accompanied by an unfailing determination in La Liga. A quick and effective dribbler on his defensive withdrawal. The profile that Campos would like to bring back to his coach next season. His release clause would be estimated at 45 million euros, an affordable amount.
For the time being, it would only be a trend without a direct approach to the player or his Iberian team. The Spanish media specifies that it would take a departure of Neymar Jr to definitively activate the file. That of Angel Di Maria does not allow Danjuma to obtain the desired playing time. The “DS” of PSG places its pawns well for this transfer window.