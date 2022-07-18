PSG. Argentine football star Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Israel. – IsraelValley

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Israel with French side Paris Saint-Germain for a match against Nantes at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield stadium at the end of the month.

Lionel Messi last traveled to Israel in 2019 with the Argentina national team for an exhibition match against Uruguay.

For the second consecutive year, Israel will host the Champions Trophy.

The match between the winner of the French championship and that of the Coupe de France will take place like last year at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv, on July 31, thanks to philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

“Last year, we took advantage of the fact that most stadiums around the world were under health restrictions due to the pandemic. Israel being ahead in vaccination, we had therefore convinced the organizers of the Trophy to organize it at the Bloomfield stadium, capable of accommodating a large number of spectators, ”explained Mr. Adams, guest of Prime on i24NEWSthree weeks ago.

“And the organizers were so satisfied with the experience that they decided to repeat it,” he said.

Ahead of its trip to Israel, the PSG team landed in Japan on Sunday for its summer tour.

Brazilian player Neymar and Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will join the Super Cup in Israel, having been left out of last year’s game. Kylian Mbappe, who also didn’t play the 2021 game, will no longer be able to play due to suspension.