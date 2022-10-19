PSG: As soon as he left, he lets out a secret about Lionel Messi
Published on October 19, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.
Arrived at PSG in August 2021, Lionel Messi quickly managed to achieve unanimity within the Parisian locker room as illustrated by Julian Draxler’s last statement. Loaned by the Parisian club to Benfica, the German international confirmed that he was impressed by the Argentinian international, author of a great start to the season.
After a lackluster first season in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi regains his level of play. Despite his 35 years on the clock, the Argentinian international has some good remains. The former of FC Barcelona has eight goals since the start of the season. What to dream about Julian Draxler.
Draxler fires up for Messi
Lent by the PSG to Benfica without purchase option, Julian Draxler did not hide his admiration for Lionel Messi during an interview with the Youtuber Gamerbrother. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder believes that the Pulga does not evolve in the same court as his teammates in PSG.
“We realize that it’s a whole other world”
“ Messi! I’ve always been a big fan. I see him training and you realize it’s a whole other world ” told Draxlerwho could find Messi at the PSG at the end of the season. Provided that the latter decides to extend his adventure in France.