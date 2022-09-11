PSG: At the end of the contract, what should Lionel Messi do?

Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi will have to make a decisive choice at the end of this season. Aged 35, the Argentinian international will certainly sign the last contract of his prodigious career. But what will be his next club? Focused on his season, the star would not have thought about this question yet. It must be said that several options are available to him.

In August 2021, the PSG made an incredible move on the transfer market. While he seemed close to extending his contract with the FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi decided to stop negotiations with Joan Laporta and to get involved with the club of the capital. Welcomed with fanfare, the Argentinian international experienced some difficulties upon his arrival. Messi had to get used to a new city, a new culture, a new team. And it was felt on the ground. The Pulga was not at his best under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino. but a year later, the player seems more relaxed, and more determined after a disappointing last exercise, particularly in Champions League.

PSG advance their pawns for Messi

As the season has just started, the PSG rely on a Lionel Messi in top form. Discreet during the last exercise, he has already scored three goals in Ligue 1 and seems…

Read the full article for free on le10sport.com