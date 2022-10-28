Entertainment

PSG: At war with Messi, he explains

Football – PSG

Published on October 28, 2022

While he finally seems to be enjoying his new adventure at PSG, Lionel Messi is still being talked about in Spain. Appointed at the head of Villarreal to succeed Unai Emery, Quique Setién, former coach of FC Barcelona, ​​returned to his delicate agreement with the Argentinian.

Now at PSGLionel Messi has had an eventful last few months at the heart rate Barcelona, marked by his brutal end to his adventure, his desires elsewhere or even his complicated relationships with certain players in the culé club. This was particularly the case with Quique Setienappointed head of Barca in January 2020. A brief experience that ended eight months later, after the humiliation against the Bayern Munich (8-2) in the Final 8 of the Champions League.

The icy relationship between Setien and Messi

During his eight months, Quique Setien therefore had the opportunity to cross paths with Lionel Messi. For better or for worse. According to the Spanish press, relations were icy between the two men, not enough to facilitate the passage of the new coach of Villarreal to FC Barcelona.

“There are things I like and things I don’t like and I had to deal with them”

Asked by the SER padlock after his appointment to Villarreal, Quique Setien did not escape the subject Messi. ” Everyone should stick with Messi who has been a permanent attraction. I’ve been waiting 14 years to sit on the couch and watch him play. I can’t judge if I was disappointed. There are things I like and things I don’t like and I had to deal with them. There is always a player who is a bit more difficult to manage or who you have to accept as he is “, indicated the former coach of the Barca.

