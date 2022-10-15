Football – PSG

PSG: Ballon d’Or, Clasico … Messi receives a huge message from Barcelona

Published on October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.



This Sunday afternoon, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will compete in the Clasico in La Liga. While Lionel Messi left his mark on this duel at the top between the two biggest Spanish clubs, Pedri wanted to send him a big message. As the Barça crack admitted, he wants to make an impression like the current number 30 of PSG.

In the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi left the FC Barcelona freely and free of charge to engage in favor of the PSG. Before signing at Paris, the Pulga splashed with his class the league on the side of Barca. And especially during Clasico facing Real Madrid. And thanks to its XXL performance in Catalonia, Lionel Messi managed to glean seven Ballon d’Or in total, a record.

“I hope to become an icon like Lionel Messi”

While a new Clasico is scheduled for this Sunday afternoon on the lawn of the Real Madrid, Pedro announced the color, before revealing that he wanted to make a splash like Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona.

“I hope to win as many Ballon d’Or as Messi”

“The Clasico is a game that is watched by a lot of people, that has a lot of repercussions, and it’s a game where I’m always going to have fun, for people to have fun, because that’s why ‘we play football, so that people are entertained and have fun’ told Pedri during an interview with TCL before adding a layer.

“Doing what he did is impossible”