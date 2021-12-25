Psg, Barça and more, the top clubs prepare the attack on de Ligt: Juve’s plan and the truth about the clause | First page

In a recent interview, Mino Raiola gave Juventus fans a jolt. The agent talked about a possible farewell of Matthijs de Ligt: “He’s ready for a new step, he thinks so too ‘. Bomb dropped in Turin. To mitigate the shock were the statements of Juventus Arrivabene, who explained in the pre-match against Cagliari that the relations between the parties are absolutely serene.

CLAUSE – Juve’s idea is to build the defense of the future on the ’99 class, considered untouchable by the club. This is why the club did not like the words of his agent, who hinted at a future far from Juve for de Ligt. The defender has a contract until 2024 and is the highest paid player in the squad: the salary is 8 million euros net plus 4 of bonuses; Juve still has to pay 30 million of the 75 planned for Ajax, and at the end of the season the release clause will be activated, initially of 125 million and which will rise to 140 at the end of next season.

WHO WANTS IT – Top European clubs are at the window to closely follow developments on de Ligt’s future. The Barcelona is the club in the front row: he tried to catch him when he was still at Ajax and from that moment on he never gave up. Some timid approaches to Juventus without ever finding a glimmer, but Barça has not yet given up hope for the future. The name of de Ligt is also on the list of the Psg, where they have no money problems and could take advantage of the clause to attempt an approach with the player. From England they also tell of the interest of the Tottenham, also ready to deal with Juve to take him as early as next season.