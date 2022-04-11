PSG, Barça – Mercato: Messi, this is the big news for this Monday at Paris SG!

Author of three assists on Saturday evening during the very beautiful victory of PSG against Clermont Foot 63, Lionel Messi will also have shone on the lawn of the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, during this 31st day of Ligue 1, like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar (who both scored a hat-trick).

The MNM finally impresses! Too bad it only happens at this time of the season for Paris SG, which had nevertheless made very big efforts during the last summer Mercato by recruiting Leo Messi from FC Barcelona, ​​​​but also Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Georginio Wijnaldum.

While many Mercato rumors from Spain revealed that La Pulga and his family were having the worst difficulty in the world adapting to their new life in Paris, and therefore that a departure from PSG would not be impossible for Lionel Messi as soon as the next summer transfer market.

Many even announced that a return to Barca was seriously in the back of the mind of the Argentina national team superstar… However, according to the correspondent’s information ESPN in Barcelona, ​​the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner should stay at PSG next season and a return to the Blaugranas would be impossible from any point of view. That has the merit of being clear. So much the better for Paris Saint-Germain…