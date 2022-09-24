PSG: Barça’s plan to recover Messi

After leaving FC Barcelona more than a year ago, Lionel Messi feels good at PSG. But the Blaugrana haven’t lost hope of seeing him return to the club and are considering several scenarios to achieve this.

FC Barcelona has not forgotten him. While he left the club in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is still in Barcelona’s minds. As indicated Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta has made the return of the Pulga to Barça a personal challenge. Plagued by financial worries, the Blaugrana had not been able to extend the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

According to the Spanish media, the relationship between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona has calmed down lately. The president of the Catalan club would have even exchanged messages with the Argentinian, while the entourage of the player for his part denies any contact. Joan Laporta wants him to return to Catalonia at all costs and has several ideas to achieve this.

Joan Laporta considers Lionel Messi’s return to Barça a “personal challenge”! The operation will not be easy, because it will be necessary to convince the Argentine to lower his salary and to leave several executives like Alba, Pique, Busquets or De Jong. (Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/fQP1a80kTV — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) September 24, 2022

Barca want to bring back Messi

To begin with, he would like to organize a great tribute to honor Lionel Messi’s career at FC Barcelona. He could then offer him to become a global ambassador for the club. But it’s also not impossible that Lionel Messi will return as a player. While his contract will end next June and PSG want to extend it, Joan Laporta could try to convince him to return.

For this to be possible, however, Barça will have to make room. Already from a salary point of view, the club’s finances are still fragile and it has struggled to register its new recruits in La Liga. The question of its use would also arise, while Robert Lewandowski is now the titular striker, we would have to find a way to associate him with the Pulga. It remains to be seen what Lionel Messi intends to do, he who ensures that he now feels good in Paris.