Entertainment

PSG: Barça’s plan to recover Messi

Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

After leaving FC Barcelona more than a year ago, Lionel Messi feels good at PSG. But the Blaugrana haven’t lost hope of seeing him return to the club and are considering several scenarios to achieve this.

Lionel Messi, PSG, Paris Saint Germain

FC Barcelona has not forgotten him. While he left the club in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is still in Barcelona’s minds. As indicated Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta has made the return of the Pulga to Barça a personal challenge. Plagued by financial worries, the Blaugrana had not been able to extend the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

According to the Spanish media, the relationship between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona has calmed down lately. The president of the Catalan club would have even exchanged messages with the Argentinian, while the entourage of the player for his part denies any contact. Joan Laporta wants him to return to Catalonia at all costs and has several ideas to achieve this.

Barca want to bring back Messi

To begin with, he would like to organize a great tribute to honor Lionel Messi’s career at FC Barcelona. He could then offer him to become a global ambassador for the club. But it’s also not impossible that Lionel Messi will return as a player. While his contract will end next June and PSG want to extend it, Joan Laporta could try to convince him to return.

For this to be possible, however, Barça will have to make room. Already from a salary point of view, the club’s finances are still fragile and it has struggled to register its new recruits in La Liga. The question of its use would also arise, while Robert Lewandowski is now the titular striker, we would have to find a way to associate him with the Pulga. It remains to be seen what Lionel Messi intends to do, he who ensures that he now feels good in Paris.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

6 mins ago

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

8 mins ago

3 fabulous series that show a dystopian reality as terrifying as Gilead

18 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button