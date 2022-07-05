PSG, Barcelona… A Michael Jordan-style contract envisaged for Lionel Messi

Last summer, FC Barcelona was marked by the departure of Lionel Messi, despite the agreement reached for his extension. The financial problems encountered by the Catalan team have indeed prevented Joan Laporta from keeping the Argentinian, a file that is still talking about. Defeated candidate for the presidency of Barça, Victor Font assures that he had the means on his side to allow La Pulga to end his career on the Camp Nou side.

Almost a year after his departure, Lionel Messi is still being talked about at Barcelona. While the Catalan club is now trying to forget the Argentinian, some still regret the failure of his extension, believing that The Pulga was to end his career with Blaugrana and not join the PSG. This is particularly the case of Victor Makedefeated candidate in the election for the presidency of the heart rate Barcelonawho never misses an opportunity to remind John Laporta his failure in this matter.

“With me, Messi would have stayed”

Whereas John Laporta finally made his return to the head of the Barcathis did not prevent the departure of Lionel Messi due to the economic problems encountered by the culé club. On his side, Victor Make remains convinced that he would have been able to avoid this scenario. ” With me, Messi would have stayed because we had a plan with immediate effect “, he said recently. For La Vanguardia the former presidential candidate detailed in detail his strategy to keep the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, despite the state of finances…

