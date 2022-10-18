PSG, Barcelona… Lionel Messi is preparing a crucial meeting for his future

Currently in his final year of contract, Lionel Messi has a choice for his future. PSG would like to extend it while FC Barcelona would consider repatriating its former star, also in the crosshairs of certain MLS franchises. For the time being, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has not made any decision, and that should not change immediately.

forced to leave the heart rate Barcelona in the summer of 2021 due to the financial problems encountered by the culé club, Lionel Messi experienced a major change in his career by landing at the PSG. After a very complicated year of adaptation for him on a sporting and personal level, the Argentinian international finally seems to be fulfilled in the French capital, and this when his contract is already coming to an end. Lionel Messi will be free to sign with the club of his choice in the summer of 2023, and several options are available to him. While a departure for the United States has been mentioned, Messi also appears in the small papers of John Laportaeager to repatriate The Pulga to heart rate Barcelona. On his side, Luis Fields confirmed that he wanted to see Messi extend with PSG. The soap opera is therefore launched, but it will be necessary to be patient before knowing the outcome.

“He plans to speak with his family, his lawyers, and everyone around him”

” Rumors about Lionel Messi continue, but as I’ve said many times, he won’t decide his future until 2023. He plans to speak with his family, lawyers, and…

