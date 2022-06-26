PSG: beautiful people for Lionel Messi’s birthday in Ibiza

Less than two weeks before the resumption of PSG training, scheduled for Monday July 4, all the players are still on vacation and Lionel Messi is no exception. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently in Ibiza with his family, where he celebrated his 35th birthday.

For the occasion, he had brought together several relatives, including teammates from the Argentine selection, who posted pictures of the evening on social networks.

On a group photo, we can see Messi in particular, blue and white striped shirt, surrounded by a dozen teammates, all having worn the Albiceleste jersey: Nicolas Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso or Nicolas Tagliafico. Also present were former residents of Ligue 1 and in particular the big stars of PSG, such as Angel Di Maria or Javier Pastore.

On his own Instagram account, Messi posted a photo with his partner Antonella Roccuzzo and a large wedding cake adorned with a 35. The day after his birthday, the couple posted a new photo online, at Sa Ferradura, in the company of Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas, who attended the Argentinian at FC Barcelona, ​​and their respective companions.