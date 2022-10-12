Entertainment

PSG: Before OM, Galtier is set for Lionel Messi

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Football – PSG

PSG: Before OM, Galtier is set for Lionel Messi

Published on October 12, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.

Jules Kutos-Bertin

Journalist

When I was little, I promised myself that I would have a job in line with football. Very quickly, I realized that my feet would not be enough to take me where I wanted so journalism became obvious.

Hit in the calf during the first leg against Benfica, Lionel Messi missed the meeting in Reims and the return against the Portuguese. A few days before the Classico, PSG would be optimistic since the Argentinian is doing much better. A decision should be made this Saturday regarding his participation.

Author of a thunderous start to the season with the PSG, Lionel Messi was forced to score a short stoppage. When moving to Benfica, Christophe Galtier explained that he took the Argentinian out due to his fatigue. In reality, Lionel Messi was shot in the calf, which ruled him out for the match at Reims and the receipt of Benfica in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi is better

A few days before a crucial match againstOMthe PSG hopes to recover Messi. But at the same time, Argentina is shaking and does not want its captain to take any risks less than two months from the World Cup.

Decision this Saturday

According to information from RMC Sports, Lionel Messi would be much better. His calf injury is being treated positively and the former FC Barcelona would even be hoped for the Classico on Sunday. The decision should be taken this Saturday, one day before the meeting, after training behind closed doors. the PSG just have to hope!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to face Superman

10 mins ago

And if we adopted the preppy chic look of Gigi Hadid?

11 mins ago

Three Zara perfumes that celebrities love

21 mins ago

Why Angela Lansbury First Turned Down Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button