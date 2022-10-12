Football – PSG

PSG: Before OM, Galtier is set for Lionel Messi

Published on October 12, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.



Jules Kutos-Bertin – Journalist When I was little, I promised myself that I would have a job in line with football. Very quickly, I realized that my feet would not be enough to take me where I wanted so journalism became obvious.

Hit in the calf during the first leg against Benfica, Lionel Messi missed the meeting in Reims and the return against the Portuguese. A few days before the Classico, PSG would be optimistic since the Argentinian is doing much better. A decision should be made this Saturday regarding his participation.

Author of a thunderous start to the season with the PSG, Lionel Messi was forced to score a short stoppage. When moving to Benfica, Christophe Galtier explained that he took the Argentinian out due to his fatigue. In reality, Lionel Messi was shot in the calf, which ruled him out for the match at Reims and the receipt of Benfica in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi is better

A few days before a crucial match againstOMthe PSG hopes to recover Messi. But at the same time, Argentina is shaking and does not want its captain to take any risks less than two months from the World Cup.

Siete minutos de Leo Messi gambeteando arqueros. pic.twitter.com/dYNTS0rL1H —VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 10, 2022

Decision this Saturday