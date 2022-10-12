PSG: Before OM, Galtier is set for Lionel Messi
Published on October 12, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.
Hit in the calf during the first leg against Benfica, Lionel Messi missed the meeting in Reims and the return against the Portuguese. A few days before the Classico, PSG would be optimistic since the Argentinian is doing much better. A decision should be made this Saturday regarding his participation.
Author of a thunderous start to the season with the PSG, Lionel Messi was forced to score a short stoppage. When moving to Benfica, Christophe Galtier explained that he took the Argentinian out due to his fatigue. In reality, Lionel Messi was shot in the calf, which ruled him out for the match at Reims and the receipt of Benfica in the Champions League.
Lionel Messi is better
A few days before a crucial match againstOMthe PSG hopes to recover Messi. But at the same time, Argentina is shaking and does not want its captain to take any risks less than two months from the World Cup.
Decision this Saturday
According to information from RMC Sports, Lionel Messi would be much better. His calf injury is being treated positively and the former FC Barcelona would even be hoped for the Classico on Sunday. The decision should be taken this Saturday, one day before the meeting, after training behind closed doors. the PSG just have to hope!