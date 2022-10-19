PSG: Benzema, Vinicius… Neymar shocked by the Ballon d’Or, he rants
Football – PSG
PSG: Benzema, Vinicius… Neymar shocked by the Ballon d’Or, he rants
Published on October 19, 2022 at 09:15
While Karim Benzema was elected Ballon d’Or on Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Neymar had to watch the ceremony from his television. Absent from the thirty named, the PSG striker congratulated the winner and he did not fail to rail against the classification of Vinicius Jr, his compatriot.
This Monday, Karim Benzema was elected Ballon d’Or. A deserved reward for the striker real Madrid, winner in particular of the Champions League, the European Supercup and La Liga. Like Lionel Messi, Neymar was not among the 30 nominated to win the coveted award.
Disappointing season for the PSG striker
A big frustration for the striker PSGeven though Neymar must be aware that his last season was disappointing. Often injured, the Brazilian could not prevent the PSG to go out in the round of 16 of the Champions League against… the real Madrid of Karim Benzema. Although he was not named, Neymar commented on the final result.
Benzema merecido 👏🏽👏🏽 is cracking!! Agora o Vini jr estar em 8 não dá 😂😂😂😂 Minimum between bones 3
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022
Neymar praises Benzema… and complains about Vinicius’ ranking
And number 10 PSG began by congratulating the winner. ” Benzema, deserved. A crack! », Launched the former FC Barcelona on his account Twitter. But at the same time, Neymar did not hide his astonishment following the classification of Vinicius Jr, his compatriot in selection, ranked 8th. ” Now for Vini Jr, being 8th is not possible. Minimum top 3 “, plague Neymar.