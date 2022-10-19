Football – PSG

PSG: Benzema, Vinicius… Neymar shocked by the Ballon d’Or, he rants

While Karim Benzema was elected Ballon d’Or on Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Neymar had to watch the ceremony from his television. Absent from the thirty named, the PSG striker congratulated the winner and he did not fail to rail against the classification of Vinicius Jr, his compatriot.

This Monday, Karim Benzema was elected Ballon d’Or. A deserved reward for the striker real Madrid, winner in particular of the Champions League, the European Supercup and La Liga. Like Lionel Messi, Neymar was not among the 30 nominated to win the coveted award.

Disappointing season for the PSG striker

A big frustration for the striker PSGeven though Neymar must be aware that his last season was disappointing. Often injured, the Brazilian could not prevent the PSG to go out in the round of 16 of the Champions League against… the real Madrid of Karim Benzema. Although he was not named, Neymar commented on the final result.

Benzema merecido 👏🏽👏🏽 is cracking!! Agora o Vini jr estar em 8 não dá 😂😂😂😂 Minimum between bones 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022

Neymar praises Benzema… and complains about Vinicius’ ranking