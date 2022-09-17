PSG: between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar, Galtier has decided who will now remain on the bench

PSG manager Christophe Galtier is planning a change in tactics after the team’s 3-4-3 setup struggled to achieve the same impact it had at the start of the season in recent matches.

After a tricky first half in Israel against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League this week, a match that PSG eventually won 3-1 after falling behind, Galtier acknowledged that space between his three stalwarts, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and the PSG midfielder and defense allowed Haifa to cause problems for Paris. It looks like, with a chance to analyze Paris’ new setup after seeing it over several games now, opposing teams are starting to formulate a more solid defense.

In response, Galtier could consider returning to a four-man defence, but that move would require more defensive effort from his front three, who have offered relatively little protection so far, and Galtier is reluctant to impose constraints. to his attackers. Galtier is also considering adding a central midfielder to the side, to help Vitinha and Marco Verratti, who may be outnumbered in the central areas. That, however, given the importance of PSG’s wingers, means Galtier is considering dropping one of Messi, Mbappé or Neymar for a striker more willing to maintain form.

L’Equipe report that Galtier wonders if PSG can win the Champions League with three attackers who aren’t defending or keeping up with the rest of the squad. The answer could lead to some tough decisions.

But the French coach seems to have already found a solution. According to our information, Neymar will have to pay the price because he will now have to start the next matches on the bench, while Galtier reorganizes his team by finding a winning formula to continue to field Messi, Mbappé or Neymar.