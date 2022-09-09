Football – PSG

PSG: Between Neymar and Mbappé, Lionel Messi has decided

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. by Axel Cornic



Arrived more than a year ago, Lionel Messi saw Paris Saint-Germain completely change this summer, with a place of choice offered to Kylian Mbappé. The latter seems to have become the real pillar of the QSI project and the Argentinian seems to have understood this, even if things could well change in the future.

As often, the PSG must face internal wars. This time, two of the three biggest stars of the club would oppose, with Kylian Mbappe on one side and Neymar the other.

Neymar more and more annoyed?

The Team made several revelations this Thursday, describing a Neymar clan clearly annoyed by the new privileges conceded by the PSG at Kylian Mbappe. No question for the Brazilian to make things worse, however, even if his annoyance is clearly visible.

Messi puts himself at the service of Mbappé