PSG calm the game for Gianluca Scamacca – Foot11.com

Priority of the PSG transfer window, Gianluca Scamacca is close to joining the club. Only, one detail stuck: the price asked by Sassuolo. PSG is tempering the situation and continuing its negotiations.

Too high a price

Paris Saint-Germain has made Gianluca Scamacca its priority for the next few transfer window days. The attacker pleases the Parisian leaders who are trying to enlist him for the coming season. The 23-year-old has qualities that have not escaped PSG, which is now at the stage of transfer negotiations. Only here, Sassuolo begins to be seriously greedy concerning his player. PSG therefore wants to temporize the situation.

the #PSG and Sassuolo are yet to agree on Gianluca Scamacca. Luis Campos has already met the player in Italy and wants to bring him but the price requested by the Italian club (50 million) is considered too high for the moment #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 6, 2022

Sassuolo would like to recover 50 million euros for their striker. A sum deemed far too high by PSG who are trying to lower the price. The capital club is not yet abandoning the Scamacca track but the Italian leaders will have to be conciliatory if they want to sell their striker. Especially since Gianluca Scamacca is far from being the only avenue in attack for the Rouge et Bleu…

Ekitike in the viewfinder

For its next season, PSG is trying to recruit Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims. Courted by many European clubs, Paris Saint-Germain wants to keep the player in Ligue 1. With the advantage of having evolved in the French championship and being French himself, Ekitike represents a recruit of choice for the Red club. and Blue. Moreover, Antero Henrique has even already met the representatives of the young striker. A track that is added alongside Gianluca Scamacca.

Luis Campos and Antero Henrique fully validate the profile of Hugo Ekitike. Young and perfect in the role of Kylian Mbappé’s understudy, PSG could go on the offensive even if the club does not seem to be in a hurry to say the least. Paris Saint-Germain is waiting to see the evolution of the Gianluca Scamacca file before attempting any approach with Stade de Reims and Hugo Ekitike.