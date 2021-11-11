Psg case: Diallo released, the footballer suspected of having her teammate attacked

Other elements are added to the investigation linked to the attack on Kheira Hamraoui, a 31-year-old player of Paris Saint Germain, who was bolted by a group of masked men on Thursday 4 November in Paris. Aminiata Diallo, a 26-year-old teammate of Hamraoui and suspected of being the instigator of the attack, was released a few hours before the expiry of her detention. From the investigation, according to reports Radio Montecarlo, it emerges that Kheira Hamraoui may not be the only player to have been targeted. In fact, other players have received death threats in recent days. Diallo, who has denied all the charges, is said to be actively collaborating with the investigators. He even turned down a legal assistant by repeating several times that he “didn’t need to”

According to the reconstruction of the police, Kheira Hamraoui was attacked while she was driving back from a dinner organized by Paris Saint Germain and with her were present the same Diallo and two other teammates, when a group of masked men have interrupted the journey, pulling Hamraoiu out of the car and catching her with a bar on the legs. After the attack, the player was taken to the hospital, where sutures were applied to her legs and hands. Diallo would have commissioned the ambush driven by the rivalry with the veteran teammate and to whom he was also competing for a jersey in the national team. The women’s sector of the Parisian team is in shock: two days after the clash at the top of the league against Lyon, all press conferences have been canceled and training is taking place behind closed doors.

