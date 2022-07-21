PSG, Chelsea, Bayern… Why no one wants to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo right now

It’s go again. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United… but no European cador seems ready to welcome him.

It’s go again. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave, thus undermining Manchester United’s summer transfer window, and his management in the most total disarray. For Juventus 2021 read Manchester United 2022.

This time last year, Ronaldo lambasted the media for – and rightly – reporting that he was determined to leave Turin. And yet, just four days before the transfer window closed, he joined United.

Giorgio Chiellini, then Juve captain, blamed the club’s sluggish start to the season on the chaos caused by Cristiano’s late departure.

“It would have been better for us if he had left earlier,” the centre-back told DAZN last September.

“We paid something for it, a little shock, we paid something for it in terms of points. If he had left earlier, we would have had time to prepare better.”

United must now fear the same ‘Ronaldo effect’. Their pre-season preparation is going well, in any case, although no one knows yet if it’s because of Ronaldo’s unavailability, or in spite of it.

Not even new coach Erik ten Hag. On the one hand, the Dutchman has insisted that Ronaldo is capable of playing the pressure game he wants to put up at Old Trafford. But on the other hand, he claimed that a coach has to adapt to his players.

Ronaldo made a bad move at United

What we know for sure is that Ronaldo did a bad job at United.

As GOAL have already revealed, Ten Hag didn’t expect to have to search for a new striker this summer; he thought the search could be postponed until January at the earliest.

But Ronaldo’s transfer request changed everything, only generating more turmoil and uncertainty.

Erling Haaland joining Manchester City was already bad news for United, but they were then beaten by Liverpool for the signing of Darwin Nunez, meaning there is a serious lack of attacking options on the market currently.

However, there is no guarantee that Ronaldo will get the transfer he wants.

Indeed, the big difference between United’s current situation and that of Juve last season is that there is no obvious buyer for the 37-year-old.

Will CR7 get what he wants?

Ronaldo may be renowned for his sense of timing but he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, seem to have it wrong in this matter.

The Portuguese is clearly used to getting what he wants – and what he wants is to keep playing for a Champions League contender.

United won’t even be in the competition next season and as soon as it became clear a top-four place was out of reach, Mendes had to find a new club for his No.1 client.

And now ?

Because, at the moment, less than a fortnight before the start of the season, no member of the European elite is in a position to offer Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford.

As GOAL explains below, the top nine teams in next season’s Champions League either can’t afford the five-time Ballon d’Or or, more seriously, simply don’t want it. ..