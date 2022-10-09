Football – PSG

PSG: Christophe Galtier can breathe for Lionel Messi

Published on October 9, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. – updated on October 9, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.



Released on injury during the meeting against Benfica Lisbon on Wednesday (1-1), Lionel Messi had felt discomfort in the calf. A big blow for Christophe Galtier as La Pulga regained its high level. While his presence for the return match this Tuesday against the Portuguese is uncertain, the news would be rather good for the Argentine striker.

Author of a great start to the season with PSG, Lionel Messi experienced a slight brake during the meeting against Benfica this Wednesday. A news that should not rejoice Christophe Galtier when we see the current form of The Pulga .

PSG: Galtier will soon be fixed for the return of Messi https://t.co/70Qp9nUbTj pic.twitter.com/oIQKJRJ2so — le10sport (@le10sport) October 9, 2022

Messi Uncertain against Benfica?

In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi had felt a slight pain in the calf just before leaving the field. Absent from Reims this Saturday, The Pulga could notably be absent this Tuesday against the Benfica.

“The feelings are good”

As revealed Canal+ , Luis Campos would have received very reassuring news from Lionel Messi. The PSG sports adviser would have shown journalists a message received by the player in question saying that the sensations were good. The Argentinian striker was particularly expected this Sunday in training, even if the session was light. While the presence of Messi was still uncertain, very good news could arrive for the capital club.

PSG optimistic about Messi’s presence on Tuesday