PSG: Close to Messi, he announces the color for the Ballon d’Or

Published on October 16, 2022 at 01:30



In addition to his function as a journalist, Guillem Balague knows Lionel Messi well since he is his biographer. While Lionel Messi is missing for this 2022 edition which will take place next Monday, the PSG striker could come back stronger for 2023.

The years passed and Lionel Messi was still on the list of 30 players nominated to potentially win the Ballon d’Or. Moreover, he is the last player to have won it and has a total of 7 Ballons d’Or in his collection, which makes him the record holder in this area ahead of the 5 awards of his eternal rival. cristiano Ronaldo. However, due to his adaptation problems last season with PSG, Lionel Messi was not selected to be part of the said list of 30, unlike his attacking partner in the Paris Holy–Germanto know Kylian Mbappe.

Balague opens up on how Messi feels after being snubbed for Ballon d’Or

Journalist for CBS Sports and the BBC and biographer of Lionel Messi, Guillem Balague surrendered to Parisian on the Argentine’s absence and how he feels about it. “Individual trophies are important to him, they are not essential. But he can tell himself that around 80% of the players named have not done much better than him. And above all, as happened before when he lost it to Cristiano, it can sometimes be a source of motivation.

“An 8th Golden Ball? If it smiles for PSG in the Champions League, anything is possible.