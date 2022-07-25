PSG Community – Lionel Messi: return to sender in 2023?

Leaving his longtime club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Léo Messi could return to Catalonia in 2023. At least that would be the wish of Xavi and Barça.

Left his lifelong club because of the economic difficulties of the Barca during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi arrived at Paris Saint Germain. A rookie crowning the XXL transfer window of the Parisian club. A historic departure for the Argentinian who had surprised the whole football world, starting with the person concerned. Despite a complicated first year in France, from a sporting and personal point of view, thein Pulga intends to set things straight during his second season in Paris. But the PSG has the ambition to extend its number 30. However, the MLS and now the FC Barcelona would like to enlist the Argentinian international next summer.

🚨 Xavi would have asked Laporta to bring Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 back to Barça at the end of his contract with PSG (next summer). @sport — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) July 24, 2022

Currently at Japan to prepare for the 2022-2023 season, the future of the sevenfold golden ball is already talking. Indeed, according to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Xavi reportedly asked his management to repatriate Messi in the summer of 2023. The Blaugrana coach is convinced that the Argentinian could still bring Barça. A sporting but also economic contribution. And this despite his 36th birthday next summer.

Laporta already opens the door to Messi!

At the end of the Clasico friendly won by the FC Barcelona (1-0), the president of Barca, Joan Laporta was questioned by ESPN. As often, the case Leo Messi was put back on the table. President Culés took the opportunity to open the door to a return of the Argentinian.

“I think, hope and desire that Messi’s chapter at Barca is not over. I think it is our responsibility that this chapter which is still open, can have a moment when things are done as they should have been done and that there is a much happier ending”. Statements to say the least sensational from the Blaugrana president. Which should launch a new soap opera Messi during the next transfer window.

