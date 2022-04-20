PSG confident in the Xavi Simons case

After a more than sluggish victory against theOlympic Marseille during the previous day (2-1), the PSG is heading straight for a title of champion of France, the tenth in its young history. This Wednesday, the Rouge et Bleu will face Angers on behalf of the 33rd day with the opportunity to validate this title this evening. And for this part, Mauricio Pochettino will have to compose without number of its executive players: Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes Where Presnel Kimpembe will be, for example, on the side. What give the opportunity to several young shoots to grab minutes with the professional group.

In effect, xavi simons, Edward Michut, Djeidi Gassama Where El Chadaille Bitshiabu will make the trip to Angevin lands. Good news given the little playing time the youngsters have this season under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino and this, even if it seems a tad late. Because yes, if the PSG wishes to keep its best elements, it will be necessary to free them up within the Ile-de-France team. This day, Santi Aouna also evokes the future of one of them. Thus, the Parisian board would have good hope of convincing xavi simons to sign a new lease, which will end in June 2022.

Leonardo would work hard on this file with the aim of integrating the Batavian hope into the rotation next year. On the other hand, even if optimism would therefore be in order, the PSG will have to be wary until the end. Indeed, the FC Barcelona would always be on the lookout to recover an element that gave them a false leap in the summer of 2019. But in addition to the culé club, another team has apparently already gone on the offensive. the Bayer Leverkusen would have sent a proposal to the talented 18-year-old midfielder. Other suitors, whose names have not been filtered, would also be ready to draw in the days and weeks to come. A state of affairs which should logically push the PSG to estimate at fair value a xavi simons particularly prized, giving him, for example, a chance to demonstrate his footballing qualities at the highest level.