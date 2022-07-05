PSG: Constantly faced with criticism, Neymar is fed up

Football – PSG

Posted on June 20, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. by Thomas Bourseau

While he was very direct towards his detractors, he who is the subject of strong criticism concerning his lifestyle, Neymar did not fail to make things clear by supporting a friend who was rejected by his club for festive reasons. The PSG striker even revealed that a player can’t be happy until his career is over.

Since his arrival at PSGin the summer of 2017, Neymar distinguished himself both on the pitch, but unfortunately especially off it. And this for many reasons. Whether it’s extra-sporting concerns, his lawsuit with the FC Barcelona or his birthday parties, those of his sister and carnivals… Neymar has caused a lot of ink to flow in the newspapers to the point of recurring rants at his detractors. Cornered by criticism, the Brazilian does not fail to retort through his very popular social networks.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu. Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

“You can only be happy once your career is over, it’s crazy”