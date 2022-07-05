PSG: Constantly faced with criticism, Neymar is fed up
Football – PSG
While he was very direct towards his detractors, he who is the subject of strong criticism concerning his lifestyle, Neymar did not fail to make things clear by supporting a friend who was rejected by his club for festive reasons. The PSG striker even revealed that a player can’t be happy until his career is over.
Since his arrival at PSGin the summer of 2017, Neymar distinguished himself both on the pitch, but unfortunately especially off it. And this for many reasons. Whether it’s extra-sporting concerns, his lawsuit with the FC Barcelona or his birthday parties, those of his sister and carnivals… Neymar has caused a lot of ink to flow in the newspapers to the point of recurring rants at his detractors. Cornered by criticism, the Brazilian does not fail to retort through his very popular social networks.
Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu. Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura”
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022
“You can only be happy once your career is over, it’s crazy”
The latest example dates back to Saturday evening for the controversy in which Lucas Crispinhis friend and player of Fotaleza. Having thrown a party the day after a defeat, Crispin has been suspended by his club until further notice. A news that did not escape Neymar who did not hesitate to comment on it and draw up a sad observation on the rights of footballers on his account Twitter. “You cannot celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, your son, your wife and especially yours. It’s not easy being an athlete. You can only be happy once your career is over, it’s crazy.
