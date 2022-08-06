Entertainment

PSG copiously insulted in Barcelona

  1. soccer
  2. FC Barcelona

Arnold Fortin
08/06/2022 11:29 am


  • 1/6

    FC Barcelona supporters

    PSG remains their target.

  • 2/6

    Lionel Messi

    The player left Barça in the summer of 2021.

  • 3/6

    Lionel Messi (PSG)

    Barça fans chanted his name, but also copiously insulted PSG.

  • 4/6

    Robert Lewandowski

    The Polish striker has officially been presented at Camp Nou.

  • 5/6

    Robert Lewandowski #9

    He will wear number 9!

  • 6/6

    Memphis Depay

    Which could lead to the departure of the Dutchman, who Chelsea and Juventus are following closely.


On the sidelines of Robert Lewandowski’s presentation this Friday, FC Barcelona supporters preferred to attack Paris Saint-Germain by insulting the club.

It is to believe that the Paris Saint Germain supplanted in some Barcelona supporters the historical enmity that they have with Real Madrid. Now, anti-PSG chants regularly resound on the Camp Nou side and this Friday was no exception to this new rule. When the time should have been for celebrations with presentation by Robert Lewandowskia good part of the fans present around the Blaugrana stadium chose to attack the Parisian club.

Several videos have been circulating since this famous presentation. One of them first shows the fans present in front of the Catalan enclosure chanting the name of Lionel Messi. Their former idol not kept by the management of the club and since gone to join the ranks of PSG is still very present in their memory. Robert Lewandowski will not make them forget it. And after this tribute to “the pulga”, the spectators therefore targeted PSG.

On several occasions, they sang “p*t* PSG”. A way perhaps of showing how disappointed they were to see Paris evolve for a year with Neymar and Lionel Messi, two players present in the Barcelona ranks at the time of the “remontada”. Another era.

